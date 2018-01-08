ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Although the Christmas decorations have been removed from Main Street, U.S.A, Disneyland is offering SoCal residents the ultimate late Christmas present — discounted tickets.
For a limited time, Southern California residents can experience the magic of Disneyland at a discounted price, with multi-day tickets up to 25 percent off.
With the Southern California locals pass, park-goers can purchase a 2-day ticket with the choice of one park per day for $159, in comparison to the typical $199 price tag. The comparable 3-day ticket, which usually costs $270, is now $199.
For visitors wanting the full Disney experience, Park Hopper passes can be purchased at discounted prices as well, with 2-day tickets priced at $204 and 3-day tickets at $244.
Tickets can be purchased at discounted prices from Jan. 8 through May 21, with tickets expiring on May 24, 2018.
However, visitors hoping to visit California Adventure’s popular roller coaster ride, California Screamin’, may be disappointed, as the ride officially closed on Monday in order to prepare for changes being done to the park.