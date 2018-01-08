LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Canter’s Deli will sell its famous pastrami Reubens for 70 cents Tuesday.
Fans of Canter’s pastrami Reubens or its veggie counterpart can get in on the special from 4 p.m. to midnight. The sandwich comes with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing grilled between slices of rye bread, while its meatless version comes with a veggie patty. Both are served with a homemade pickle, potato chips and a chocolate chip rugula.
The special will be limited to one per customer, dine-in only.
Canter’s Deli started in New Jersey in 1924, then moved to Boyle Heights in East Los Angeles in 1931, where it was called Canter Brothers. The 24-hour deli moved across town to its current location at 419 N. Fairfax Ave. in 1948.
