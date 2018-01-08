As we head into 2018, there are plenty of great new things to look forward to. From new buildings, and happenings, we’ve rounded up the ones to know about.

Figueroa Makeover

Downtown LA

2018 is the year that one downtown L.A.’s busiest streets gets a makeover. The Figueroa Corridor Streetscape project, also known as My Figueroa is a makeover of a four mile stretch of Figueroa stretching from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard north to 7th Street, past USC and Staples Center. Changes to the major thoroughfare will include more accessibility for walkers, bicyclists, and those taking public transport. Bus platforms, bike lanes and more will also be added, in addition to a diamond land. Also expect nicer sidewalks, new street lights, tree plantings and public art at transport spots!

The NoMad Hotel Lands In Los Angeles

7th & Olive Street, Downtown LA

If you’re a traveler to New York, you surely have heard of the hugely popular midtown hotel known as the NoMad Hotel. Well, it’s set to make its debut here in Los Angeles in 2018. Those behind the NY hotel will be restoring the beautiful Bank of Italy building with its 1920’s decor. Restaurants, bars and a great rooftop pool are just part of the great amenities offered.

Football Arrives In Los Angeles

Banc of California Stadium

The 22,000 seat soccer/football venue, which is being built on South Figueroa Street, is set to open in April of 2018. Located in Exposition Park, it will be the main stadium for Los Angeles FC, a Major League Soccer expansion team. Being built on the former site of the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena next to the L.A. Coliseum, it is the first open air stadium to be built the city of Los Angeles since 1962! Aside from awesome games, the complex will bring plenty of shopping and restaurants to the area. The stadium is just one major improvement to the area ahead of the 2028 Olympics. The Natural History Museum will get a long awaited makeover, and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will break ground this year too!

The Beverly Center Returns With A Brand New Makeover

West Hollywood

With great outdoor malls around Los Angeles, including The Grove, the newly renovated $1 billion dollar makeover of the Century City Mall, as well as Santa Monica Place, its long overdue that The Beverly Center do something to draw crowds. The Beverly Center will reopen after a massive $500 million makeover, and with it will be an awesome open air rooftop food court curated by renowned chef Michael Mina. Hoping to go head to head with other food hall eateries like Eataly, Proud Bird and other food bazaars, the expansion is set to open at the end of 2018 during the holidays.

Food Halls Galore

Multiple Locations

Aside from the top of the Beverly Center opening itself to a great food hall, there are plenty of other food halls opening in 2018. Los Angeles’ next massive food hall, “Edin Park,” is set to open in the center of Beverly Grove with over 50,000 square feet. Over 31 vendors, hundreds of seats and great food are expected! The planned Edin Park is set to open on Beverly Boulevard and Edinburgh next to Market Provisions with a gigantic infusion of restaurants. Koreatown’s next big food hall, “Platform 35,” is set to open in Koreatown as well across from the Line Hotel. Food vendors like Cold Cocked Coffee and retail is expected to be on the second floor just above the Wilshire/Normandie Metro stop. The Apiary in Chinatown is another food hall set to open. Grand Central Market is also set for a massive makeover through its new owner.

L.A. Gets An Awesome New Movie Theatre!

The Bloc

Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is scheduled to open its downtown Los Angeles location at The Bloc in 2018. The downtown L.A. location was first announced in 2014, however the reconstruction and renovation of the former Macy’s Plaza mall at 7th and Flower Streets into The Bloc became delayed. With shopping, food, and plenty of events at the Bloc, the theatre will be a welcome addition. L.A.’s Drafthouse is set to have 12 screens serving a full menu of cocktails.

Will Eric Garcetti Run For President?

Sure, 2020 seems like a long way off, but those who look to make a stand and make a run for the White House will surely start to put their plans together this year. This includes the celebrated Major of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti. In fact, he admitted at the end of 2017 that he’s running for president!

Better Open Air Spaces

After being drained in 2015 for an infrastructure overhaul, the Silver Lake reservoir was debated over and over on what would become of it. Some thought it should become a lake to swim in, a pedal boat pond, a place to go kayaking, an urban beach or something else entirely. Now filled up again, Angelenos are left with a pond of little use. But, a walking path along the south bank of the Reservoir will help push forward steps for more open air space.

Union Station Claims Back Its Past

Now that Union Station’s Fred Harvey Room has been officially restored to its World War II era elegance, Angelenos can step through the glass doors into this Art Deco space and travel back in time. Designed by Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter, the Harvey House at Union Station opened in 1939 and helped build a reputation in the west for romantic gathering spots. In 2018, this meticulously restored restaurant will open its doors to Angelenos to enjoy!

Faster Transit Times

It was reported that the Metro will finally give priority to trains and ensure street lights and traffic signals take the back-seat to make trains run faster. In fact, it could shave off some much needed commuting time.

The Opening Of The Korean American National Museum

The Korean American Natural Museum will sit on what’s currently a city parking lot on Vermont and 6th Streets. The Museum, which will represent the culture of Koreans, is scheduled to open in 2018.