LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many and not only those attending the Golden Globes are expected to be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.

Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano and others took to Twitter using the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack and expressed their solidarity with the movement.

1 in 3 women have been sexually harassed in the workplace. And only 29% report it. 65% of women have experienced street harassment with 23% being sexually touched, 20% followed, and 9% forced to do something sexual.#WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo #TIMESUP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018

Millions of men in the United States have been victims of rape. 1 out of every 10 rape victims are men.#WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo #TIMESUP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018

Because the numbers don’t lie.

Because tomorrow is too far.

Because your fight is my fight.

Because enough is enough.

Because it’s time.

That’s why. #WhyWeWearBlack #TimesUp #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VseCNXLUIe — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 7, 2018

Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines. Let's bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp.#WhyWeWearBlack @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/rFkBxOhV0t — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2018

Today, we invite people across the globe to come together and wear black, speak out over social media and donate whatever they can to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund. Post your pics, videos, stories with the hashtags #TIMESUP and #WHYWEWEARBLACK pic.twitter.com/Pc5mXQbDW9 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 7, 2018

#WhyWeWearBlack because #sexualharassment & #SexualViolence are serious and @TIMESUPNOW for all women & men across every industry in our great country to end it. @goldenglobes — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 7, 2018