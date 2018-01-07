Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon Join #WhyWeWearBlack Movement To Protest Sexual Harassment
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many and not only those attending the Golden Globes are expected to be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.
Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano and others took to Twitter using the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack and expressed their solidarity with the movement.
#TIMESUP on abuse, harassment & the imbalance of power. Not just in Hollywood, but every industry! Join us TODAY & wear black! Use the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack & tell us why you stand with @TIMESUPNOW. @TraceeEllisRoss @iamrashidajones @kerrywashington @brielarson @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/1CON33X7jC
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 7, 2018
1 in 3 women have been sexually harassed in the workplace. And only 29% report it. 65% of women have experienced street harassment with 23% being sexually touched, 20% followed, and 9% forced to do something sexual.#WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo #TIMESUP
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018
Wearing black tomorrow in solidarity. Won’t you join? #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack pic.twitter.com/u8qNUDvynF
— Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) January 7, 2018
Millions of men in the United States have been victims of rape. 1 out of every 10 rape victims are men.#WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo #TIMESUP
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018
Because the numbers don’t lie.
Because tomorrow is too far.
Because your fight is my fight.
Because enough is enough.
Because it’s time.
That’s why. #WhyWeWearBlack #TimesUp #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VseCNXLUIe
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 7, 2018
Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines. Let's bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp.#WhyWeWearBlack @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/rFkBxOhV0t
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2018
#TIMESUP – Together we can end harassment, discrimination and abuse from the power imbalances we all face in the workplace. #WhyWeWearBlack and tell us why you stand with @TIMESUPNOW Love you : @RWitherspoon @iamrashidajones @kerrywashington @TessaThompson_x @TraceeEllisRoss pic.twitter.com/gfPMMgv9Ap
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 7, 2018
Tomorrow, stand with us. We stand with you. #WhyWeWearBlack #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/21PZR92o05
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 7, 2018
Today, we invite people across the globe to come together and wear black, speak out over social media and donate whatever they can to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund. Post your pics, videos, stories with the hashtags #TIMESUP and #WHYWEWEARBLACK pic.twitter.com/Pc5mXQbDW9
— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 7, 2018
We are a women led campaign but we are standing for ALL marginalized people.
STAND WITH US.
Wear black today. Tag us @traceeellisross @RWitherspoon @TessaThompson_x @iamrashidajones @brielarson @timesupnow
Learn more here https://t.co/8FDE7mlwRq. #timesup #WhyWeWearBlack pic.twitter.com/UDbxB3055S
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2018
Wonder Woman says #TIMESUP !!!!! #WhyWeWearBlack https://t.co/NJTsJ07CXW
— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) January 7, 2018
#WhyWeWearBlack because #sexualharassment & #SexualViolence are serious and @TIMESUPNOW for all women & men across every industry in our great country to end it. @goldenglobes
— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 7, 2018
Because, #TimesUp on ABUSE. #whywewearblack
— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 7, 2018
Because systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace – in ALL workplaces – needs to end. @TIMESUPNOW #WhyWeWearBlack #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/uyLfY42gD5
— dan levy (@danjlevy) January 7, 2018