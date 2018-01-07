Filed Under:Golden Globes, Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many and not only those attending the Golden Globes are expected to be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.

Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano and others took to Twitter using the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack and expressed their solidarity with the movement.

