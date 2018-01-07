LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday’s storm is expected to bring the most rainfall LA has experienced in close to a year, the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday.

The NWS said the storm is expected to bring rainfall totals that surpass last February’s deluge, which brought 2.01 inches of rain to downtown.

For the San Diego area, the last significant rainfall occurred on May 6-7 of last year and brought 0.89 inches of rain.

The totals for Monday’s are expected to be between 1-3 inches of rain in the lower elevations by Tuesday night. Rain totals for the foothills and mountains are expected to be between 2-5 inches.

The most significant impact is expected to be in the recent burn areas.

Craig Herrera, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles, said light rain is expected by Monday morning across the region, with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms occurring by the afternoon.

By evening and into the overnight hours is when Herrera says the entire region will experience heavier rainfall.

Additionally, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to present a threat of debris flows for the burn areas, said Herrera.

Snow levels will remain high but will fall as the front moves through Tuesday morning.

