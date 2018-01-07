MISSION BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a fight on a popular beach in San Diego County resulted in multiple injuries to two men who were both transported to a hospital for treatment.

San Diego police say the incident unfolded by a fire pit at Mission Beach just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities say between 6 to 12 Hispanic male suspects ran up to a group at the beach, and a fight ensued.

Two people were injured.

Police said a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the hand, right thigh, and sustained a broken nose.

A second victim, identified as a 38-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, right hand and calf.

Both were driven to the hospital.

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The suspects were described as wearing white tank tops and jean shorts. Police provided no additional identifying information.

What led up to the altercation remains unclear.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.