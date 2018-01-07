fire, eagle rock, commercial, suspicious
EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Investigators are calling a commercial fire that broke out in Eagle Rock Sunday “suspicious.”

The fire broke out at a one-story building in the 4500 block of Eagle Rock Blvd. near Corliss St. around 3:30 p.m., at one point burning so intensely firefighters evacuated an apartment building next door.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour and remained on the scene, alongside arson investigators, Sunday night.

“The sky was blanketed with smoke. It was just unbearable,” said neighbor David Van Dyke.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reports firefighters discovered the building had been vacant and the compound reinforced and fenced-up.

There were no signs anyone had been squatting at the property.

