COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 15-year-old girl in Covina this weekend.
The shooting unfolded just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block Heathdale Avenue.
That’s when investigators say they received a call of shots being fired.
When deputies responded to the location, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victim was taken to the hospital where authorities report that she was listed in grave condition.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown, and authorities have not released any information relating to possible suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.