Filed Under:Local TV

COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 15-year-old girl in Covina this weekend.

The shooting unfolded just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block Heathdale Avenue.

That’s when investigators say they received a call of shots being fired.

When deputies responded to the location, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital where authorities report that she was listed in grave condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown, and authorities have not released any information relating to possible suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch