With many of the major productions running in Los Angeles Orange County is in a bit of a tough spot when it comes to theatre performances. That being said, Orange County has plenty of outlets for good theatre. Beyond having plenty of good outlets, Orange County also has plenty of good upcoming productions. If you’re a fan of theatre, check out these productions that will be here soon.

“The Graduate”

Laguna Playhouse

www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Dates: February 21, 2018 – March 18, 2018

It’s hard to believe that The Graduate was released in cinemas 50 years ago, but it’s true. The film itself is classic, but even more so for the number of times it has been emulated in television shows and other movies. Melanie Griffith stars in this production of the classic story. The production runs from February 21 to March 18 so you have plenty of opportunities to catch it.

“Shakespeare in Love”

South Coast Repertory

www.scr.org

Dates: January 20 – February 10, 2017

When Shakespeare in Love was in cinemas 20 years ago (yes, that’s right), it certainly grabbed the attention of movie fans. It went on to win seven Academy Awards and establish its place in movie history. If you’re a fan of the movie, you will love seeing the story of William and Viola performed on stage. This production runs from January 20 to February 10, and will be a great event for date night.

“Kinky Boots”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

www.scfta.org

Dates: February 6 – 11, 2018

You know a production is successful if it remains on Broadway for five years – long enough to be seen by more than five million people. That’s exactly the case with Kinky Boots, a musical written by Harvey Fierstein that features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper. Stories about two people who have nothing in common are nothing new, but this one will make you feel especially good. Kinky Boots has a very limited run from February 6 through 11, so be sure to buy your tickets if this is a production you’ve wanted to see.

“Hamilton”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

www.scfta.org

Dates: May 8-27, 2018

Few productions in recent memory have captured the attention of theatre audiences like Hamilton. Even people who don’t follow theatre have some knowledge that weaves hip-hop into the story about one of our founding fathers. Think about that. Lin-Manuel Miranda found a way to make history intriguing to American audiences. Tickets for this production are sure to be in great demand, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to see it. Hamilton runs from May 8 through 27.