“Hi. What’s your sign? What time do you get off?” Tired lines, right? Straight out of Looking For Mister Goodbar only without the cold blooded murder. Granted, we’re not living in the 70’s anymore, but even with the advent of online dating, it’s still not always easy to meet people. That doesn’t mean the singles scene isn’t ripe with opportunity, if you know where to hang your hat, and how to chill and chat. For other great ideas, check out our Top Singles Bars In Los Angeles list.



The Edison

108 West 2nd Street (Main Street)

Los Angeles, CA. 90012

(213) 784-3678

More Info 108 West 2nd Street (Main Street)Los Angeles, CA. 90012(213) 784-3678 After years of enduring the ugly side of life, downtown L.A. has once again become quite the scene for singles, and this Higgins Building hotspot is evidence of exactly that. Transformed from a turn-of-the-20th-Century boiler room into one of the cities biggest and most talked about hotspots — underground. The Edison with its high ceiling sprawl is where the pretty and the powerful mix with equal pleasure, quaffing everything from custom-made cocktails to an absolutely astounding array of absinthe (mind the custom in how you take it, newbies). Just be sure to dress well, as the bouncers can be a little brusque about attire. Also, phone ahead if you’re traveling with a group and would like to reserve a table, and do keep in mind the $25 minimum for food and bevs. By all means, once inside, roam if you want to; this place has plenty of room for that.



Melrose Umbrella Co.

7465 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 951-0709

www.melroseumbrellaco.com 7465 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 951-0709 With a unique atmosphere, a steady flow of great looking and attractive clientele, Melrose Umbrella Co. makes for a great place if you’re looking to meet someone new. Set in the heart of Melrose’s shopping district, the bar brings the social bar experience back to its basics by providing a place that is both unique in decor and comfortable in atmosphere. The layout of the bar also lends itself to making it easier to run into people. Who knows, you might just run into your next significant other.



Eveleigh

8752 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(424) 239-1630

www.theeveleigh.com 8752 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90069(424) 239-1630 Eveleigh may be a great restaurant, but it has a happening bar in the front of the restaurant. With a great and good looking crowd every night of the week, it makes for a terrific singles bar. Add in tasty cocktails and you have the perfect recipe. Favorite drinks include the corpse reviver #2 with gin, fresh lemon, Cocchi Americano, Combier and absinthe as well as their Eveleigh lemonade and the prescription julep.



Manhattan Beach Post

1142 Manhattan Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5405

www.eatmbpost.com 1142 Manhattan AveManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5405 If you’re looking to keep the fratastic level to a minimum, you’re in luck. Because this bar is far from Hollywood, MB Post attracts a great crowd. The communal tables by the bar in the dining table also make this spot a fun place to make new friends. Add in their tasty cocktails served steps from the beach and there’s a reason this bar is always packed night after night. In fact, the bar attracts a large crowd throughout the day.



Blind Barber

10797 W Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 841-6679

www.blindbarber.com 10797 W Washington BlvdCulver City, CA 90232(310) 841-6679 This New York transplant has become a favorite for those in and around Culver City. After all, where else can you enjoy a haircut and a cocktail. The hidden bar is a barbershop by day and a mysterious speakeasy by night which serves up delicious drinks. Crowds from Venice as well as from elsewhere around Los Angeles flock to this fun bar. Stop by on Thursday nights for a live DJ and dancing and make sure to order favorite cocktails such as The Dillinger.

Article by Kevin Byrne