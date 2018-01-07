(Credit: Pandemonia)

It’s a great week to ruin all those New Year’s Resolutions to eat healthy, as three weeks-long celebrations of dining out return. In addition to lots of great ways and places to enjoy a meal out, concerts, an art show, and musical performances are just some of the ways to get out and have fun this week.

Monday, January 8, 2017



Back on Track Cooking Class

BLVD Kitchen, Sherman Oaks

squareup.com BLVD Kitchen, Sherman Oaks For those looking to get back on track to eating right, BLVD Kitchen’s Dr. JJ is helping aspiring chefs with a class on making healthy soups and salads using market-fresh produce-based ingredients. The 2.5 hour class will help you learn to make a nutritious meals to help battle some of that holiday bloat and reset your body for the new year. The Happy Place

Arts District

http://www.happyplace.me After a temporary shut down during the holiday season, The Happy Place is once again ready to put a smile on your face, and fill your Instagram with some seriously happy pics. Created for all ages, the space contains 13 immersive rooms that include GIF photo booths, treat samples, games, the world’s largest confetti dome, and lots of multi-sensory experiences.

Tuesday, January 9



Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

Various Locations

www.pasadenarestaurantweek.com Various Locations Legend has it that cheese was put to hamburger by Lionel Sternberger at the Rite Spot in Pasadena in 1924. Some of Pasadena’s favorite restaurants and burger jointspay homage to the creator each year by participating in Cheeseburger Week, dishing up meaty deals and specially created burgers. Forty eateries are participating January 7-12, vying for your vote in the Cheeseburger Challenge to be crowned the best at what they do. Vivaldi, the Farewell Concertos

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A

www.laphil.com Conductor and violinist Fabio Biondi leads the group he founded over a decade ago, Europa Galante, in a concert of works written by Vivaldi near the end of his life. After releasing their first record dedicated to Vivaldi concertos, Europa Galante has received worldwide recognition as a premiere Italian period instrument ensemble performing classical repertoire.

Wednesday, January 1



LA Art Show

Los Angeles Convention Center, Downtown L.A.

www.laartshow.com Los Angeles Convention Center, Downtown L.A. Opening today and running through Sunday, the LA Art Show fills 200,000 square feet of the convention center downtown with works from over 100 galleries, spanning 18 different countries. Collectors and those who just have an appreciation for art alike will enjoy a wide variety of pieces, performance art, informative lectures, and more. An Evening with BLESS

Hammer Museum, Westwood

hammer.ucla.edu The designers behind the Paris and Berlin-based fashion label BLESS, Ines Kaag and Desiree Heiss, will discuss the works they’ve been creating together since 1997 in a free event at the Hammer Museum. The duo will chat with museum curator Aram Moshayedi about their cult following in art and fashion, focusing on past projects, and their conceptual approach to clothing and domestic objects.

Thursday, January 11



“Small Mouth Sounds”

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica

www.thebroadstage.org The Broad Stage, Santa Monica When six strangers escape the city and meet at a silent retreat, they are forced to face their inner demons, both profound and absurd. The uniquely styled and often insightful play shows what happens when silence and the need to connect collide. “Small Mouth Sounds” runs through January 28 and contains some nudity. Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA

Various Locations

www.redcat.org/festival An 11-day festival kicks off today, featuring more than 75 works by Latin American and Latino artists as part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Taking place at theatres, galleries, plazas, and parks around the city, events include a multimedia solo performance by leading Mexico City theater company Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol; an installation/performance using construction vehicles, tons of soil, and giant projections on Lower Grand Ave.; and much more.

Friday, January 12



The Return of Winter dineL.A.

Various Locations Various Locations Today marks not only the beginning of the 15-day dining event known as dineL.A., but the 10th anniversary of the event. From January 12-26, over 300 restaurants are welcoming diners to try out new dishes or enjoy old favorites with special lunch and dinner menus, ranging in price from $15-$125. For more info, including some of the best places to visit during to the foodie extravaganza, check out our Guide to 2018’s Winter dineL.A. Redondo Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations

www.visitredondo.com Redondo Beach is taking restaurant week into their own hands by offering deals at several South Bay eateries from January 12-26. Unique to Redondo’s Restaurant Week, several of the restaurants are Blue Zone Restaurants, working throughout Beach Cities to offer diners healthier choices. The dozen participating restaurants range from upscale Italian to fun pier eats.

Saturday, January 13



Itzhak Perlman Plays and Conducts

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A. Renowned violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman will be taking on both roles tonight in a concert of wide-ranging pieces. Works by Bach, Brahms, and Elgar will be performed by Perlman and the incomparable L.A. Philharmonic. Arrive early to enjoy a pre-concert talk discussing the music to be played one hour prior to showtime. Asian American Expo

Fairplex, Pomona

www.asianamericanexpo.com Asia’s largest overseas trade show is bringing more than 1,000 exhibitors to this year’s celebration of pan-Asian culture. Several performances stages, three food courts, an Asian Beer Fest, silk show, video games, and tons of vendors are all part of the huge expo taking place today and tomorrow.

Sunday, January 14



Sounds of L.A.: Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano

The Getty, Los Angeles

www.getty.edu The Getty, Los Angeles As part of both the Getty Center’s 20th anniversary and its Sounds of L.A. concert series, the Grammy award-winning group Mariachi Los Camperos is performing a free concert at the Harold M. Williams Auditorium. The group has played a fundamental role in developing mariachi music in the U.S. by mentoring new generations and expanding audiences, and performs free Saturday evening and this afternoon (reservation required). Paul Anka – Celebrating 60 Years of Hits

The Saban, Beverly Hills

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com Singer/songwriter/actor Paul Anka has had a long career of hits, with super popular songs like “Diana” and “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” as well as writing credits and collaborations for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Tom Jones, Michael Jackson, and more. Tonight he puts it all on stage in a showcase of his decades of hits.

Article by Kellie Fell