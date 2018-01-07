January 1-31
“Making Waves: Rick Griffin, John Severson and California Surf Art”
Hilbert Museum of California Art, Orange
Art and sulf culture are two things that are very important in Southern California, and this exhibit combines the two. View artwork from an artist and a film director at this free Chapman University art gallery.
January 5 – 26
Movies Under the Stars
The Source OC, Buena Park
Grab some lawn chairs and bundle up in blankets to watch movies under the stars with friends or family. Held every Friday, the films include “Rise of the Guardians” and “Anastasia.”
January 11
Toxicity, Weight-Loss Resistance and Detoxification Workshop
Young Health Solutions, San Juan Capistrano
Learn everything from how to balance your hormones with your diet to which diet is best for you and what causes weight gain at this workshop perfect for those looking to get in shape in the new year.
January 13
Hip Hop Hot Yoga
Vibes Hot Yoga, Newport Beach
Enjoy a hot yoga session with hip hop influences before enjoying a build-your-own yogurt bowl. Guests will also walk away with goodie bags filled with beauty and food-related products.
January 14
Two Views of The Sinks Hike
Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, Silverado
Head out on a Sunday morning hike. Clocking in at nearly 10 miles, hikers will visit both sides of The Sinks as well as take in views of Limestone Canyon and its grasslands, coastal sage scrub and oak woodlands.
January 18
Little Lido Kid’s Club
Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach
This month’s club event is Wonderland Winter themed, including the reading of a book about snowflakes and a related craft project to take home. Don’t forget to RSVP to be entered into the raffle that will be given away that day, featuring items from the village’s shops.
January 19
Sleeptalk in Concert
The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe, Fullerton
Los Angeles-based rock band Sleeptalk will take the stage at The Slidebar for the local’s night in their back room, offering up plenty of songs to groove to on a Friday night.
January 20
Garden Workshop: Pruning Fruit Trees
Orange Country Great Park, Irvine
Find out the best ways to keep your fruit trees healthy while they lay dormant in the wintertime with these pruning tips. The lecture portion is free, but there is also a paid option to get workshop materials and try pruning yourself.
January 21
Wedding Open House
Richard Nixon Library, Yorba Linda
Those looking for a wedding venue can take a tour of the East Room and the library garden, the library’s promising wedding sites. The event will also feature appetizers, sweets, Champagne, flower arrangements, furniture and linens that are ideal for local weddings.
January 30
Spin Class
Loco Cycle, Ranch Santa Margarita
Get an intense workout on the stationary spin bicycles at Loco Cycle. This complimentary class is free for anyone who has never visited the studio before, and helps guests burn calories in a fun way.