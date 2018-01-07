After the holiday season and money spent gathering the finest gifts for your loved ones, relax in January with these fun, free events.

January 1-31

“Making Waves: Rick Griffin, John Severson and California Surf Art”

Hilbert Museum of California Art, Orange

Art and sulf culture are two things that are very important in Southern California, and this exhibit combines the two. View artwork from an artist and a film director at this free Chapman University art gallery.

January 5 – 26

Movies Under the Stars

The Source OC, Buena Park

Grab some lawn chairs and bundle up in blankets to watch movies under the stars with friends or family. Held every Friday, the films include “Rise of the Guardians” and “Anastasia.”

January 11

Toxicity, Weight-Loss Resistance and Detoxification Workshop

Young Health Solutions, San Juan Capistrano

Learn everything from how to balance your hormones with your diet to which diet is best for you and what causes weight gain at this workshop perfect for those looking to get in shape in the new year.

January 13

Hip Hop Hot Yoga

Vibes Hot Yoga, Newport Beach

Enjoy a hot yoga session with hip hop influences before enjoying a build-your-own yogurt bowl. Guests will also walk away with goodie bags filled with beauty and food-related products.

January 14

Two Views of The Sinks Hike

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, Silverado

Head out on a Sunday morning hike. Clocking in at nearly 10 miles, hikers will visit both sides of The Sinks as well as take in views of Limestone Canyon and its grasslands, coastal sage scrub and oak woodlands.

January 18

Little Lido Kid’s Club

Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach

This month’s club event is Wonderland Winter themed, including the reading of a book about snowflakes and a related craft project to take home. Don’t forget to RSVP to be entered into the raffle that will be given away that day, featuring items from the village’s shops.

January 19

Sleeptalk in Concert

The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe, Fullerton

Los Angeles-based rock band Sleeptalk will take the stage at The Slidebar for the local’s night in their back room, offering up plenty of songs to groove to on a Friday night.

January 20

Garden Workshop: Pruning Fruit Trees

Orange Country Great Park, Irvine

Find out the best ways to keep your fruit trees healthy while they lay dormant in the wintertime with these pruning tips. The lecture portion is free, but there is also a paid option to get workshop materials and try pruning yourself.

January 21

Wedding Open House

Richard Nixon Library, Yorba Linda

Those looking for a wedding venue can take a tour of the East Room and the library garden, the library’s promising wedding sites. The event will also feature appetizers, sweets, Champagne, flower arrangements, furniture and linens that are ideal for local weddings.

January 30

Spin Class

Loco Cycle, Ranch Santa Margarita

Get an intense workout on the stationary spin bicycles at Loco Cycle. This complimentary class is free for anyone who has never visited the studio before, and helps guests burn calories in a fun way.