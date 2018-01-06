NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Beer and wine sales at CSUN athletic events will begin Saturday evening when the men’s basketball team faces Hawaii at the Matadome to open Big West Conference play.

The sales follow California State University officials issuing Executive Order 1109 in June, allowing campuses to sell alcohol at athletic events.

Beer will be priced at $6 and $8 for a 16-ounce cup of domestic or imported beer or a 12-ounce cup of craft beer, Jeff Noblitt, CSUN’s associate vice president, marketing and communications, told City News Service.

A six-ounce cup of wine will cost $8, Noblitt said.

Beer and wine will be sold at all events where concessions are sold, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer games, Noblitt said.

All concessions staff members have completed the Training for Intervention Procedures program in an effort to insure appropriate sale, service and consumption of alcohol, Noblitt said.

Electronic identification scanners will be used “for quick, accurate age verification,” Noblitt said.

CSUN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Brandon Martin called selling beer and wine at sporting events “an amenity that adds to the overall fan experience.”

CSUN’s policy on alcohol sales at sporting events differs from USC and UCLA’s.

At USC football games, beer and wine is available for purchase and consumption in designated members-only areas, the Coliseum Clubs directly outside the Coliseum, and in the members-only Founders Club at the Galen Center for basketball games, sports information director Tim Tessalone said.

Alcohol is not available for purchase at UCLA sporting events, with the exception of premium areas at the Rose Bowl and Pauley Pavilion, said Shana Wilson, senior associate athletic director, communications.

