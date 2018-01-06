LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –A man was killed, and then his body was stuffed into the trunk of a car and burned it on an Angeles National Forest road.
The grisly discovery was made at 5:45 a.m. Friday, on Big Tujunga Canyon Road at mile marker 4.88, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Crescenta Valley Station responded to a reported car fire at the location and found a late-model Chevrolet fully engulfed in flames. County firefighters put out the fire and the man’s body, burned beyond recognition, was found inside the trunk, sheriff’s Detective Ray Lugo said.
The man’s identity and apparent cause of death have not been released.
“Based on physical evidence found at the location, homicide detectives believe the victim was murdered,” said Deputy Caroline Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.
