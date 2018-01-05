LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions over $1 billion, people on social media are busy sharing what they would do with such a windfall.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $450 million after no winning tickets were sold in Tuesday’s drawing. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $570 million, even after a ticket with five out of the six winning numbers was sold locally in Ontario and is worth $3.3 million.
The winner of the $3.3 million ticket sold in Ontario has not yet come forward.
The chance of winning such a big Mega Millions jackpot is tempting enough alone, but with Saturday’s Powerball jackpot at an estimated $570 million, lottery players are taking a chance on the possibility of winning both jackpots.
Many on social media are sharing lofty plans for when they win one or both jackpots.
But others continue to be realistic about the odds of winning either, much less both, games.
According to the California Lottery, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is about 1 in 293 million. According to the data scientists at Allstate, the chances of winning both lottery games is about 1 in 75 quadrillion.
Both lotteries are played in multiple states, including California, and tickets are $2 each. Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is at 8 p.m., and Powerball’s Saturday night drawing is at 7 p.m.