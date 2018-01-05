LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions over $1 billion, people on social media are busy sharing what they would do with such a windfall.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $450 million after no winning tickets were sold in Tuesday’s drawing. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $570 million, even after a ticket with five out of the six winning numbers was sold locally in Ontario and is worth $3.3 million.

The winner of the $3.3 million ticket sold in Ontario has not yet come forward.

The chance of winning such a big Mega Millions jackpot is tempting enough alone, but with Saturday’s Powerball jackpot at an estimated $570 million, lottery players are taking a chance on the possibility of winning both jackpots.

Mega Millions jackpot up to $450 million. I'm feeling good about my chances of hitting the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots on back-to-back nights. — Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) January 5, 2018

Guys FYI I plan on winning both the mega millions tonight and power ball tomorrow. Then no one will ever see me again. — LR (@LRNeuby) January 5, 2018

Many on social media are sharing lofty plans for when they win one or both jackpots.

Just bought tickets for the $550million mega millions jackpot! When I win I'm buying a house in each country in Europe. #WorldTraveler #BzzLottoLiving #BiteSizedBzz — itsthelittlethings (@Lil_Things101) January 5, 2018

If I win the latest Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot, I’m buying the Coyotes & moving them to Quebec. — Lazlo Holmes (@DeakInABox) January 5, 2018

New life plan: win he Mega Millions, open a bank, and hire Dog the Bounty Hunter to collect debt owed to me. — Michael H (@MikeyhRS) January 5, 2018

But others continue to be realistic about the odds of winning either, much less both, games.

The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million. That's more than 2,000 times less likely than being killed by a lightening strike or an earthquake. — Events Yang (@EventsYangArt) January 5, 2018

#FridayFeeling like otherwise logical folk will abandon their beliefs the more they hear news reports of Powerball and MegaMillions pots approaching a billi. — Bombo T Genesis (@CommonSensai) January 5, 2018

According to the California Lottery, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is about 1 in 293 million. According to the data scientists at Allstate, the chances of winning both lottery games is about 1 in 75 quadrillion.

Both lotteries are played in multiple states, including California, and tickets are $2 each. Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is at 8 p.m., and Powerball’s Saturday night drawing is at 7 p.m.