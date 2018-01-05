LOS ANGELES (CBLA) — A South Orange County teenager home for the holidays from the University of Pennsylvania has gone missing. Blaze Bernstein’s parents stood before TV cameras at the park Friday where he was last seen Tuesday night.

“Blaze whatever happened that night, if you…if you can come home to us,” his mother pleaded. “Do whatever you have to do right now to come home.”

According to the family’s lawyer, Bernstein texted a friend from high school, asked him to pick him up and take him to Borrego Park to meet someone.

The friend, who has been interviewed by the sheriff’s department, waited in the car, then tried texting Bernstein without luck. The friend left the park and came back at 4 a.m. to look again, but Bernstein wasn’t there, the lawyer says.

“He left behind his wallet, his glasses that’s not him,” his dad said. “He’s a planner. He was intending to come home that night.”

The Sergeant in charge of the investigation says the 19-year-old Foothill Ranch man walked into the darkness at Borrego Park next door to his old elementary school and disappeared. A search from the air and on the ground has revealed nothing.

“This one I tell ya, I do find a little bit odd after speaking with the family,” Sgt. Don Vogt, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said. “Blaze isn’t someone that wouldn’t talk to his parents, wouldn’t reach out to them unless he had a reason.”

The last time the family was together three nights ago, Blaze cooked them a turkey dinner. He’s on the staff of U Penn’s student run foodie magazine.

His mom Jeanne recalls a recent conversation with her oldest son, asking him to turn on the location services on his phone. Because he was in school so far away, she wanted a way that she could always find him.

The feature however was turned off. The phone is dead, according to the Bernstein’s lawyer.

Wednesday when Bernstein missed a dental appointment his family realized he was gone.

Deputies have scoured Whiting Ranch park nearby as well.

“This is very concerning for us. We’re going on night four now, so we hope he’s somewhere safe,” his dad said.