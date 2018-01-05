Filed Under:Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a man who was pushing his stalled car down an Ontario street late Thursday night, authorities said.

capture13 Man Struck, Killed While Pushing Stalled Car In Ontario; Driver Arrested

Shayne Ary. (Ontario PD)

Twenty-one-year-old Shayne Ary of Bakersfield is facing felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

According to Ontario police, at around 11:45 p.m., a 26-year-old Chino man was pushing his vehicle while his mother was steering in the westbound lanes of the 800 block of Mission Boulevard.

As the victim pushed the car, Ary’s vehicle careened into him, killing him, police said. The victim’s name was not released.

The victim’s mother was not hurt. Ary suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

