LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAUSD has announced superintendent Michelle King has announced her plans to retire.
In a statement issued Friday, King wrote: “I have had the honor of serving as the superintendent of L.A. Unified for two years, although I have been challenged by medical issues for the last several months. During this time, I have been undergoing treatment for cancer. Now, with the progression of my illness, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire by June 30. Until then, I will remain on medical leave.”
She added, “As I aggressively fight this illness, I ask that you continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers.”
King closed by writing, “I am honored to be a graduate of L.A. Unified and to have served this amazing district for the last 33 years. With the collaboration of our students, parents, employees, board members and community partners, our district will continue to close the opportunity and achievement gaps and provide a high-quality education for our future leaders.”
The LA Times reported the move will allow the new Board of Education — now controlled by supporters of charter schools — to select a new leader to run the nation’s second-largest school district.