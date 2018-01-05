LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a couple who led police on a long pursuit in a stolen U-Haul have been formally chated.

The pursuit ended with a spike strip causing the vehicle’s front passenger tire to blow. The pickup was driving on three tires and a rim when it collided with another car in Montbello.

A standoff followed the pursuit.

Trisha Marie Martinez, 23, was identified as the driver. She was charged with five counts namely driving or taking a vehicle without consent; receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer, construction equipment or vessel; fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving; hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage; and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Martinez’s co-defendant, Harold Brian Escobar, 29, has been charged with two counts: receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer, construction equipment or vessel; and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving.

The charging document also alleges that Escobar was previously convicted of second-degree burglary in 2010 and carjacking in 2017.

The two defendants were scheduled for arraignment Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Downey Branch. Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $100,000 for Martinez and $200,000 for Escobar.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 3, officers reportedly observed a U-Haul rental truck running through a stop sign. When authorities checked the vehicle’s license plate, they discovered the truck had been stolen, according to prosecutors.

A pursuit continued on several surface streets and freeways.

After the chase and a brief standoff, the two exited the vehicle with Escobar hugging and kissing Martinez. After hitting Escobar with a stun gun, law enforcement took both Martinez and Escobar into custody.

If convicted as charged, Martinez faces a maximum possible sentence of four years and eight months in state prison, while Escobar faces eight years and four months in prison.