ONTARIO, Calif. (CBSLA) — A simple case of car trouble turned into tragedy this week when a suspected drunk driver killed a young man trying to help his mother. Now, despite the suspect’s apology, the man’s family is demanding justice.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was struck by a car being driven by Shayne Ary Thursday night after the car Rodriguez’s mother was driving stalled in the middle of the road.

Claudia Rodriguez told CBS2 News she had picked up her son from work when her car began overheating. When the car shut down and wouldn’t turn on again, Daniel stepped out onto the street, apparently to push the vehicle while his mother steered.

“He said, ‘Stay in the car, close the door,'” Rodriguez recalled.

Seconds later, Ary crashed into them with his vehicle, killing Daniel.

“I didn’t even see in the mirror, nothing. I just felt the hit,” the tearful mother said, adding that she had her hazard lights on.

Ontario Police arrested Ary, 21, after he failed a field sobriety test.

Rodriguez said Ary tried to apologize to her, but that she couldn’t process it at the time.

“The only thing I could think of was my son at that moment,” said Rodriguez. “I don’t know what I would do to him if I was to see him right now at this moment.”

Aside from the incredible heartache Rodriguez and her family are feeling, she said they were angry about losing Daniel this way.

“I want justice because I don’t think it’s fair for someone to do that,” said Rodriguez.

The mother told CBS2 she harbors some guilt, as well, wishing she had told him to stay in the car to wait for help.