Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A civil lawsuit charging Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis with raping a publicist has prompted three additional women to come forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations.

One of the new accusers says Haggis forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her.

And another of the new women speaking out told The Associated Press that before she managed to run away, Haggis told her, “I need to be inside you.”

Haggis’ lawyer denied the latest accusations, saying, “He didn’t rape anybody.” He had previously denied the lawsuit allegations in a countersuit, which is pending.

Haggis won Academy Awards for the film “Crash.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch