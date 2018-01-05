LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who violently mugged a 78-year-old woman just before noon Friday morning.
The robbery, which happened on the 400 block of South Berendo Street in Koreatown, occurred when the suspect followed the elderly woman from the street into the lobby of her apartment building.
The victim was holding the door open for the suspect when she was attacked and forcefully pushed to the ground.
The suspect then grabbed the 78-year-old’s purse and fled the scene.
Detectives say the suspect is a young, black woman in her 20’s, around 5-foot-5-inches tall, 125 pounds and has red hair.
The suspect remains at large.