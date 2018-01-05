LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the completion of a three-team trade with the White Sox and the Royals.

The Dodgers received left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and minor league infielder Jake Peter; the White Sox received left-handed pitcher Luis Avilán, right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria and cash considerations; and the Royals received infielder Erick Mejia and right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks.

MLB analysts said the trade was no blockbuster but also seemed to be the rare trade that helped all parties.

Alexander, 28, appeared in 58 games with the Royals last year, going 5-4 with four saves and posted a 2.48 ERA (19 ER/69.0 IP) in his third big league season. Alexander, who posted the second highest ground ball percentage among Major League relievers (73.3%), also ranked among American League relievers in opponents grounded into double plays (13, 2nd), grounded into double play percentage (22.4%, 3rd) and ERA (12th). He limited the opposition to a .246 average, while striking out 59 batters against 28 walks in 69.0 innings.

The Santa Rosa, California, native has gone 5-4 with four saves and has posted a 2.78 ERA in 79 career big league games over three seasons with the Royals. Since making his Major League debut in 2015, Alexander ranks second in the big leagues (min. 75.0 IP) in ground ball percentage (72.9%) behind only Zach Britton’s 78.4%. Alexander was originally selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of Sonoma State University.

Peter, 24, split the season between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham of the White Sox organization, combining to hit .279 with 63 runs, 19 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 49 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 120 games. Peter spent the majority of the season playing second base (97 games), but also appeared in eight games at third base, nine games in left field and five games in right field. Over four minor league seasons, he has posted a .282/.347/.394 slashline with 86 doubles, 24 homers and 185 RBI in 440 games. The Mason City, Iowa, native was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Creighton University.

Avilan, 28, appeared in 61 games for the Dodgers last season, going 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA (15 ER/46.0 IP) and limited hitters to a .246 average. Over three seasons with Los Angeles, he went 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 111 games and held the opposition to a .226 average, while striking out 98 batters against 37 walks.

Oaks, 24, combined to go 4-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Rookie-level Ogden and Rookie-Level AZL Dodgers. Oaks, who was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of California Baptist University, went 31-13 with a 3.27 ERA in 80 games (66 starts) over four seasons with the Dodgers organization.

Mejia, 23, combined to hit .278 with eight home runs and 41 RBI in 127 games last season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in his sixth professional season after being acquired in a trade from the Mariners on January 12, 2016.