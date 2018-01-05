LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Staples Center looked like a blue spaceship that landed through the fog, part of dramatic scene as downtown Los Angeles was awash in blue and white Friday night. From city hall, to the skyline, to the coliseum, the Southland is ready to see the Rams in their first playoff appearance here in more than three decades.

“I’m happy – happy for LA – happy for all the football fans here,” Jesse Alejandre said. “I wasn’t expecting them to be good for a couple of years but it’s a pleasant surprise.

Fans are loving former Cal quarterback Jared Goff, and that it only took two seasons after leaving St. Louis to get back to the playoffs.

Of course there are Atlanta fans that want to pour cold water on our party. KCAL9’s Tom Wait found one who thinks this game will go to the Falcons, who are looking for revenge after last year’s Super Bowl loss.

“We’ve got experience. We’re still trying to get over that Super Bowl loss… it’s going to be a good hard physical game – I’ll say that.”

Win or lose, some fans are just happy a certain other former L.A. team didn’t make it in.

“The city is excited – all the Rams fans excited – and I love rubbing it in Raiders fan faces,” Alejandre said.

There are still tickets available. Go to the Rams website for information on what you can bring into the coliseum and for parking and transportation information.