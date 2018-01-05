The ad from the state Office of Traffic Safety closed with pot users saying they never drive while high, and "DUI doesn't just mean booze."
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is pulling ads aimed at discouraging stoned driving after critics said it promoted marijuana use.

The ad campaign was rolled out as California began allowing licensed stores to sell pot to adults on Jan. 1.

The majority of the ad featured people talking about why they use marijuana. One man says “I just like it.” It closed with them saying they never drive while high, and “DUI doesn’t just mean booze.”

Office of Traffic Safety director Rhonda Craft said in a statement Friday that the agency shares concerns raised “over certain elements” of the ad.

She says the ad will be replaced with a different one produced last year that warns smoking weed, unlike cigarettes, can result in charges for driving under the influence.

