INDIO (CBSLA) — Get ready, get set, get your passes for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which go on sale at noon Friday.
Beyonce, Eminem, and The Weeknd will headline the festival, which will take place on the weekends of April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.
Passes will go on sale at www.coachella.com. General admission passes alone are $429, and are $504 with shuttle passes. VIP passes for $999 will get ticket holders into three venue VIP areas. Car and tent camping passes are also on sale for $113 each.
Tickets just for Coachella Valley residents will go on sale closer to the festival dates.
This year’s festival will be the first appearance for all three headliners. Beyonce was originally scheduled to headline the 2017 festival, but had to drop out on her doctor’s orders after announcing she was pregnant with twins.
Eminem previously appeared as a guest with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2012 but has not been billed as a festival act before.
The lineup marks the first time in the festival’s history that a rock band will not be among the headlining performers.
