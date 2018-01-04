REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A retired sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire on him at an apartment in Redondo Beach in the early morning hours Thursday.
The shooting was reported before 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue G. According to Redondo Beach police, the suspect knocked on the victim’s door and asked whether a specific person lived there.
When the victim responded that he did not know who the suspect was referring to, the suspect fired three rounds, two of which penetrated the screen door, police said. The victim was struck twice, in the chest and wrist. The third round went through a window.
The suspect then fled. A neighbor told investigators she saw a man running eastbound towards Prospect Avenue.
The victim, a man in his 70s, was able to call 911. He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was unknown.
Police said the victim did not know the shooter. Responding officers used a drone to try and locate the suspect, but he remains at large. He was only described as a man, about 5-foot-5, wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt.