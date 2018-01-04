LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Automobile giant Nissan says it has developed new technology that is capable of reading the driver’s brain signals.
Nissan claims that its new Brain-to-Vehicle, also referred to as B2V, technology will speed up reaction times for drivers. With this new technology, the company aims to make the future of driving not only more enjoyable, but safer.
According to Nissan, this breakthrough is the result of research into using brain decoding technology to predict a driver’s actions and detect discomfort.
Whether it’s turning the steering wheel, hitting the accelerator pedal or slamming on the breaks, Nissan says the technology is able to catch signs that the driver’s brain is about to initiate a movement, therefore beginning the action more quickly. For the technology to work, the driver must wear a device that measures brain wave activity, which is then analyzed by autonomous systems.
B2V is the latest development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility and will be unveiled next week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas.