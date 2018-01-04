Police backed by Mexican army troops have disarmed local police in the capital of Guerrero after the discovery of the bodies of two men last seen in police custody.
Filed Under:Drug Cartels, drug war, Guerrero, mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State and federal police backed by Mexican army troops have disarmed the local police force in the capital of Guerrero state after the discovery of the bodies of two men last seen in police custody.

Guerrero state security coordinator spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that state and federal forces have secured the Chilpancingo police force and begun reviewing personnel, weapons, vehicles and radios.

The operation took place Thursday afternoon in the southern state plagued by drug violence. State police are now responsible for security in Chilpancingo.

State prosecutor Xavier Olea Pelaez said during a news conference that the bodies were found in black plastic bags Thursday afternoon. The victims were identified as two men last seen on Dec. 31 in police custody. He says municipal police are suspected in their disappearance.

