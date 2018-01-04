Filed Under:Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed to death late Wednesday night near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

At 10:49 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of the San Gabriel River Parkway and Beverly Boulevard to find a Hispanic man with stab wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not released.

Deputies have not located the murder weapon, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect is at large. The sheriff’s department did not release a description of the suspect or a motive in the killing.

