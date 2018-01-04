Filed Under:Macy's Department Store, Store Closures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Macy’s is set to cut about 5,000 jobs as it moves forward with announced store closures in the Southland and across the nation.

The retailer’s locations at Westside Pavilion in Los Angeles and the Laguna Hills Mall will be closed as previously announced, along with seven more closures in five more states, according to USA Today.

Initially announced last year, the closures are part of an overall plan to close 100 locations, 81 of which have now been identified.

Despite a slight uptick in holiday sales this year, Macy’s is planning on rolling out liquidation sales at several locations likely starting Jan. 8, a spokesperson said.

Macy’s digital sales also jumped by double digits, but still lags far behind such online giants like Amazon.

