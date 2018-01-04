LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some of the big names performing at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Thursday.
They include Lady Gaga, P!nk, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino – the stage name for actor, writer and musician Donald Glover. Childish Gambino is up for both album and record of the year.
For the first time since 2003, the show will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the past 14 years it has been held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
As a result, it will include some Broadway hits. Patti LuPone will sing “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” and Ben Platt from the new hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will perform a song from “West Side Story.”
The show will air live Sunday, Jan. 28, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on CBS2. It is being hosted by James Corden.
For the full list of nominees, click here.