NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man who was leaving a basketball court in Northridge suffered major injuries when he was struck by a car late Wednesday night.

According to Los Angeles police, the teenager and a friend had just finished playing basketball at the Northridge Recreation Center at around 11 p.m. and were walking in a parking lot near the 10000 block of Reseda Boulevard — just south of some tennis courts – when a speeding car struck the victim and then drove away.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg. The park is located near student housing for the Cal State University, Northridge, but the victim is not believed to be a student, police said.

Prior to the collision, the car had sped in from a back road that only leads to the parking lot. At this time, however, investigators do not believe the victim was targeted, police said, and are calling the incident a hit-and-run accident.

The suspect car was only described as a sedan missing a side mirror. There was no description of the driver.

