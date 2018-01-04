Filed Under:Rob Picciolo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rob Picciolo, a former major league infielder who later coached with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, has died. He was 64.

He died Monday of a heart attack.

Picciolo played for the Athletics, Angels and Brewers during a nine-year big league career. He spent 20 years in the Padres organization. He was a minor league manager and spent nearly 16 seasons on the big league coaching staff under three managers.

The Padres said Picciolo “dedicated a decade and a half to our organization and was a tremendous asset as a coach, but more significantly as a person.”

He was on the Angels staff from 2010-13.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

