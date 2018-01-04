Go Little Tokyo for the Holidays
Little Tokyo continues its holiday festivities through January 7th. Visitors are encouraged roam the shops, experience the cuisine, and enjoy the cultural events that are programmed to celebrate the Japanese New Year.
Abbott Kinney First Fridays
One of the more stylish corners of the city, Abbot Kinney Boulevard is the main drag for Venice’s First Friday celebration. Boasting a wide array of food trucks, the area’s shops, restaurants, and watering holes offer extended hours and unique pop-up experiences for the throngs of people roaming the streets.
Debussy, Ravel, & Beyond / L.A. Philharmonic
The L.A. Phil is considered one of America’s most important orchestras. See one of the finest conductor/composers of his generation along with the L.A. Philharmonic as they bring beautiful music to audiences tonight.
The Los Angeles Rams Vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Rams have not been to the playoffs since 2004. That’s three years before the first iPhone was released. Needless to say that this weekend’s wild card match up is very much a big deal.
Bricks L.A. 2018
Children and adults alike can find common ground when it comes to Legos. This weekend, fans and builders can explore some 13,000-square feet of space dedicated to Legos. In addition to a play area, vendors will be on site selling new and vintage sets.
Ruin Your Resolutions
To call this a marketplace almost doesn’t do it justice. This multi-faceted dining destination is a market, a culinary instruction facility, and a collection of gourmet eateries all in one. Offering classes, imported goods, and plenty to eat, this is the best place to enjoy an epic cheat day.
CHILL At Queen Mary
This Sunday marks the last chance guests can enjoy the frigid air and snow spaces of CHILL at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. From sledding to ice skating, guests will enjoy a full afternoon of frolicking, capped off by a spectacular fireworks show to close out the season.
Metro No Pants Ride
For the tenth year, Angelinos will converge at six different spots in various sections of the city to ride the Metro sans pants. While this is great way to explore the city, the ability to join hundreds of other riders in going out publically in your chonies to ride the train is both liberating and galvanizing.
Yoga + Beer
The first Sunday of every month, El Segundo Brewing opens their doors for a morning yoga session. The kicker here is that participants are paired with pint pours of frosty beer. The brews will no doubt help with flexibility.