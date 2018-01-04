(credit: Michael Wada)

Instead of wasting time trying to figure out what to do and where to go this weekend, take a gander at this quick menu of the choice stuff happening in L.A. over the next few days.

Friday, January 5



Go Little Tokyo for the Holidays

Little Tokyo

www.golittletokyo.com Little Tokyo Little Tokyo continues its holiday festivities through January 7th. Visitors are encouraged roam the shops, experience the cuisine, and enjoy the cultural events that are programmed to celebrate the Japanese New Year. Abbott Kinney First Fridays

Abbot Kinney

Venice

abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com One of the more stylish corners of the city, Abbot Kinney Boulevard is the main drag for Venice’s First Friday celebration. Boasting a wide array of food trucks, the area’s shops, restaurants, and watering holes offer extended hours and unique pop-up experiences for the throngs of people roaming the streets. Debussy, Ravel, & Beyond / L.A. Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Los Angeles

www.laphil.com The L.A. Phil is considered one of America’s most important orchestras. See one of the finest conductor/composers of his generation along with the L.A. Philharmonic as they bring beautiful music to audiences tonight.

Saturday, January 6



The Los Angeles Rams Vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Coliseum

Los Angeles

www.therams.com The ColiseumLos Angeles The Rams have not been to the playoffs since 2004. That’s three years before the first iPhone was released. Needless to say that this weekend’s wild card match up is very much a big deal. Bricks L.A. 2018

Pasadena Convention Center

Pasadena

www.bricksla.com Children and adults alike can find common ground when it comes to Legos. This weekend, fans and builders can explore some 13,000-square feet of space dedicated to Legos. In addition to a play area, vendors will be on site selling new and vintage sets. Ruin Your Resolutions

Eataly L.A.

Los Angeles, CA

www.eataly.com To call this a marketplace almost doesn’t do it justice. This multi-faceted dining destination is a market, a culinary instruction facility, and a collection of gourmet eateries all in one. Offering classes, imported goods, and plenty to eat, this is the best place to enjoy an epic cheat day.

Sunday, January 7



CHILL At Queen Mary

Long Beach

www.queenmary.com Long Beach This Sunday marks the last chance guests can enjoy the frigid air and snow spaces of CHILL at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. From sledding to ice skating, guests will enjoy a full afternoon of frolicking, capped off by a spectacular fireworks show to close out the season. Metro No Pants Ride

Various Locations

Los Angeles

www.gueril-la.com For the tenth year, Angelinos will converge at six different spots in various sections of the city to ride the Metro sans pants. While this is great way to explore the city, the ability to join hundreds of other riders in going out publically in your chonies to ride the train is both liberating and galvanizing. Yoga + Beer

El Segundo Brewing Company

El Segundo

www.elsegundobrewing.com The first Sunday of every month, El Segundo Brewing opens their doors for a morning yoga session. The kicker here is that participants are paired with pint pours of frosty beer. The brews will no doubt help with flexibility.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.