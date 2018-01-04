HEMET (CBSLA) — A Good Samaritan rescued 27 abandoned dogs in Hemet Thursday.

Maria Adams found the dogs when she was on her morning walk. Someone had abandoned them in a vacant lot on Santa Fe Street.

Five puppies were in a milk crate. The rest just roaming around.

Adams ran home to get her car, then lured the dogs inside with beef jerky.

“Once I got the three biggest ones in there, all the little ones came,” said Adams.

She drove to the Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto and flagged down an animal control officer just as they were opening.

“He looked at me. He looked at my car. It was just full of dogs,” said Adams.

“When I went in there, they said ‘how many are there?’ I said ‘I have no idea. I just put them in the car,’ ” said Adams. “Who knows, they could be dead right now on the side of the road. People coming by. Kids coming by.”

The dogs are now safe and being cared for.

The Humane Society says the mixed terriers and Chihuahuas look mostly healthy. Although some may be expecting, none have been spayed or neutered.

Adams hopes they’ll all find homes when they’re put up for adoption next week. But she knows as a dog owner herself, that not everyone can handle having a pet, let alone two dozen.

“They’re cute. But it’s a life and it’s a commitment,” said Adams. “So if you can’t do it, then don’t do it.”