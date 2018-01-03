CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A woman was found dead Wednesday inside a burning mobile home near Castaic.
A passerby on a mountain bike reported smoke about 2:50 p.m. in the 30000 block of Hasley Canyon Road, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
Crews had to search for the source and by 3 p.m. they located an engulfed mobile home. Firefighters had just about knocked down the flames when the woman’s body was found inside, the dispatcher said.
Neighbors say the woman was well-known and loved but they fear she was a hoarder making it difficult for firefighters to save the woman. The woman was also wheelchair bound making it difficult for her to get out on her own.
No foul play is suspected. No other injuries were reported.
City News Service contributed to this report