LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tex-Mex chain Taco Bell is about to give McDonald’s dollar menu a run for its money with the addition of nacho fries to its menu.
As of Jan. 25, Taco Bell patrons will be given the option to “add fries to that” when the chain will officially begin selling $1 nacho fries for a limited time.
The fries will be prepared with “bold Mexican seasoning” and served with a side of warm nacho cheese.
The fast-food chain’s announcement of its new menu item comes just one month after the company beefed up its value menu by adding 20 new $1 items.
For those familiar with Taco Bell lingo, the fries, which will be served a la carte, can also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.