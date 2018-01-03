Filed Under:Gas Fumes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you live in Southern California – or basically anywhere in the United States – trips to the gas station are pretty mundane.

But in some parts of rural Oregon, it seems some drivers are having trouble coming to grips with reality after a new law allowed residents to begin pumping their own gas.

Some viewers of Medford-based CBS affiliate KTVL left comments on the station’s Facebook page indicating they weren’t entirely comfortable with the changes.

The scattered protests were largely met with ridicule and made the story go viral by Wednesday.

Of course, for Angelenos and drivers across the state, pumping your own gas is a time-honored tradition: the first self-service station opened in California in 1947.

