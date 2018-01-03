WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A man authorities allege opened fire on two Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake District of downtown L.A. last week has been charged with attempted murder.
Ivan Castillo, 27, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count each of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, the L.A. County district attorney’s office reports.
On the night of Dec. 29, two officers had stopped a pedestrian in the area of Hartford Avenue and 7th streets for a minor infraction when Castillo opened fire in an ambush-style attack, police said.
A female officer was struck in the leg. She underwent surgery, but survived. The other officer and pedestrian were unhurt.
Police initially took several people into custody, but later released all of them except for Castillo.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear. LAPD Chief Charlie Beck described the shooting Saturday as an “ambush” by a “coward.”
If convicted, Castillo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the DA said. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at more than $4 million.
Castillo will be arraigned Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court.