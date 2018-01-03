LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in over a decade, In-N-Out has given its loyal customers and die-hard followers something to talk about: a new menu item. According to employees, the West Coast burger-chain added hot chocolate to the menu about two weeks ago.

As of Monday, all In-N-Out locations offer an 8-ounce cup of hot chocolate for just $1.60.

The popular burger-chain, which is known for its limited, minimalist menu, has been serving up burgers, fries, shakes and soda since its founding in 1948, with the last menu change dating back 15 years ago when the chain added lemonade to the menu.

Made the old fashioned way, the burger-chain mixes Ghirardelli cocoa powder with hot water and tops it with mini-marshmallows, ultimately serving up the drink to loyal patrons in a white cup decorated with the classic In-N-Out palm tree symbol.

Since the new item’s rollout, social media has been flooded with posts from excited customers, celebrating the new addition.

However, according to company president Lynsi Snyder, this isn’t the first time hot chocolate has graced In-N-Out’s menu.

“This is actually the return of hot cocoa,” said Snyder in a statement. “My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the ’50s. I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back.”