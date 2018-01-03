Filed Under:Emergency Room, Flu Season, Hospital

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Feeling under the weather even though you got your flu shot? Doctors are saying even people who got their flu shot this year are still getting sick.

“Every year they try to guess which strain is going to be the most predominant strain,” said Emergency room physician Dr. Nguyen Khuu. “I think this year they just didn’t hit the mark.”

April Desantis, a registered nurse who directs ambulances where to go in Orange County, says more than half of all emergency rooms have been full on a daily basis.

CBS2’s Andrea Fujii spoke to one flu patient who had to spend the night in the emergency room at Orange County Global Medical Center because there was no room at the hospital.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, there have been 1,232 reported cases of the flu this season. Last year at this time, there were 502.

Doctors, however, still recommend getting the flu shot as it can help lessen flu symptoms.

