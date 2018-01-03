Filed Under:Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA) – An elderly woman using a walker was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Ontario Tuesday night.

According to Ontario police, the woman walk walking in the area of Holt Boulevard and Virginia Avenue at around 7:52 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled.

Police said the woman was placed in an ambulance, but died from her injuries on the way to the hospital. She lived in the area, police disclosed. Her name was not released.

The exact circumstances of the collision were not confirmed. There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle.

