BURBANK (CBSLA) — A Burbank elementary school teacher is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of having unlawful intercourse with a former student, according to police.

Sean Sigler, 53, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Burbank jail on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday, Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green said.

The victim, who is now 17, reported having a recent sexual encounter with Sigler, Green said. She told police she first met him as a fifth grade student at Gardner Street Elementary School in the city of Los Angeles.

Sigler was an employee of the Los Angeles Unified School District from March 1998 until June 2016. Since 2016, Sigler has worked as a teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank.

Police say there is no evidence that any of the alleged incidents occurred in a Burbank school.

Burbank Unified School District, which is still on winter break, says Sigler has been placed on leave.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes these allegations against Mr. Sigler very seriously. We will cooperate fully with the police investigation and will also conduct our own internal investigation into this matter,” the district said in a statement.

Burbank police say the allegations against Sigler appear to be isolated and there is no information to suggest there are other victims or any other students at risk.

