WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A person was found dead in a burning RV in an industrial area in Wilmington early Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the 200 block of West E. Street at around 7:20 a.m. to find a parked motorhome fully ablaze, with flames and smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air. The victim was discovered deceased inside. The person was not immediately identified.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames before it could spread, LAFD said. There were no other injuries.
Witnesses told CBS2 candles appeared to have been left burning in the RV. The cause of the fire is under investigation.