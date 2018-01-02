LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two cases of alleged sexual misconduct against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are currently under review, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The investigations, which were sent by the Beverly Hills Police Department, are now being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in order to determine if there is enough evidence to criminally charge Weinstein.
In the last few months, dozens of women have publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault and even rape.
In addition to the investigations against Weinstein, the District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing at least five potential cases against top Hollywood director James Toback. Since October, a number of women have accused Toback of sexual harassment and assault.
While Weinstein has denied all accusations of rape, Toback has referred to the allegations against him as quote: “stupid”.