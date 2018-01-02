Filed Under:Mega Millions, Powerball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Make good on a New Year’s resolution to make more money in 2018 by buying a ticket for the Mega Millions or Powerball lotteries, both of which have hefty jackpots this week.

Tonight’s Mega Million’s jackpot will be worth at least $343 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at least $440 million.

Both lotteries are played in multiple states, including California.

Tickets for each game are $2.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million, but the odds for winning a Powerball jackpot are slightly better – about 1 in 293 million, according to the California State Lottery.

