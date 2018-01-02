TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Toxicology tests were underway Tuesday on the body of a man who had been acting erratically in a Torrance store’s parking lot, before he was electrically shocked by police, taken to a hospital and died.
A police sergeant said that Torrance officers responded about 2:30 p.m. Monday to the Crate & Barrel store at 21710 Hawthorne Blvd. on a report of a man holding a knife and throwing items. He refused their commands and ran.
Officers chased him and tackled him to the ground, said Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris.
During a fight with officers, he tried to remove one of their handguns. He was shot with a stun gun and had his arms and legs restrained, Harris said.
“A check of the area revealed narcotic paraphernalia and a knife,” the sergeant said.
The suspect had trouble breathing once he was detained and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, he said.
“The subject was transported to a local hospital,” Harris said. “Approximately 45 minutes later, the police department was advised the subject had passed away.”
Torrance police asked anyone with any information regarding the suspect or incident to call them at 310-618-5570.
