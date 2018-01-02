EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, Dustin Brown scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Andy Andreoff, Marian Gaborik and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who are 4-1-2 in their last seven games.

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots as Edmonton lost its fourth straight while getting outscored 18-6 in that stretch.

Near the end of the second period, Oilers forward Patrick Maroon was given a major penalty for a hit to the head on Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Doughty left the game but was able to return early in the third.

The Kings made the Oilers pay with three goals on the five-minute power play, starting at 1:36 into the third, as Gaborik used a screen to rifle his eighth goal of the season past Talbot. They got another one four minutes into the third when Anze Kopitar’s shot hit a defender on the way toward Talbot and was helped on its way into the net by Brown.

Los Angeles made it 4-0 with its third power-play goal shortly afterwards, as a shot that caromed off the glass had Talbot looking the wrong way, allowing Kempe to score a gift goal.

Brown added another late goal for the Kings.

The Kings had the bulk of the early chances before Edmonton started to pick up the pace later in the scoreless first period, with Quick making 14 saves, while Talbot made 12 stops.

Los Angeles finally broke the scoreless deadlock with 5:39 remaining in the second period on a 2-on-1 break as Torrey Mitchell fed Andreoff and he beat Talbot for just his second goal of the season.

Edmonton came close to tying it with 40 seconds left in the second, but Jesse Puljujarvi’s shot rang off the post with a wide open net.

NOTES: Oilers F Connor McDavid has now gone three games without a point for the first time in his NHL career. … It was the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. … The Kings were without Jeff Carter (ankle) and Christian Folin (upper body).

UP NEXT

Kings: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)