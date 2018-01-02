Filed Under:Coachella, Coachella 2018
Coachella officially announced its 2018 lineup and it’s going to be great! Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem will headline with a full roster of talent supporting!

The Lineup
Coachella 2018 is going to be one of the best lineups yet! With Beyoncé, the legendary Eminem and the red-hot Weeknd headlining the show, you can pretty much bet this will be one hard ticket to come by. Passes go on sale January 5, but scoring a ticket will be tough. Obtaining tickets via third-party sources may be another good option to experience these magical weekends!
 
Other top artists performing include Kygo, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Portugal The Man, Cardi B, French Montana, Vance Joy, Chromeo, BORNS, Benjamin Booker, Alison Wonderland, The Neighborhood, Vince Staples, the War On Druigs, and many others! For a full lineup, visit www.coachella.com.
 
 
coachella Coachellas 2018 Lineup Is Out And Its Great! (Credit: Coachella)

Where & When
2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will take place in mid-April on two consecutive weekends:

April 13-15, 2018
April 20-22, 2018
 
Empire Polo Club
81800 51st Ave
Indio, CA 92201
www.coachella.com

